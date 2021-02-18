Editor: Incompetence at the top costs dearly and must stop;
Those who are in charge number very large and do not use common sense;
Instead they use other ideas that just create a mess;
They come from schools, never worked in their fields, use their degree as a defense shield.
Ted Bauer
Lake Havasu City
