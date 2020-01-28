Editor: In the Sunday’s News-Herald, there was an article about the city wanting to bring back a transit line fiasco. It’s just another waste of tax monies by local government. The last time they did this, you could see six to eight buses setting in the parking lot off Mesquite, just setting there, and if you saw one on the road, it may have had one or maybe two passengers if it had any at all.
It does not pay for itself, there are enough Uber and private rides in town to take care of anyone who needs a ride and they can pay their own way. The bus line (if it’s implemented) is just another cesspool to suck money from where it’s needed, like fixing our roads and streets and hiring more law officers to enforce our traffic laws.
Ted Martin
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.