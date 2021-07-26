Editor: I’m responding to the gentleman who was complaining about trash along the highway: If we had a police department that enforced the city’s laws, there would be very little trash and more money in out treasury. It’s just like all the trailers with no license plates, most vehicles doing 15 to 20 MPH or more over the speed limit, running stop signs, front yards that look like a junk yard, streets cut up for what ever reason and ending up with either a ditch or a speed bump after being repaired.
Hardly anything is enforced and I believe it’s because they powers to be don’t want to hurt the out-of-towner’s feelings, as they might not spend their money here.
We could pretty much solve the traffic violation problem by hiring the cops in Searchlight, no one speeds in that town!
I once called the police department and asked if they had a traffic enforcement division and was told “yes, we have a good law enforcement department;” then I said, ‘Well, I’ll make you a deal, you and I will ride around town in my car and for every car that is doing the speed limit, I’ll give you $5 and for every car that is going over the speed limit, you give me $5 and by the end of the day, I’ll be rich!’ He said “thanks” and hung up.
So no matter how much complaining us taxpayers do, nothing will happen to correct the problem until they, the ruling group, has something happen to them.
Ted Martin
Lake Havsu City
(1) comment
Ted - [thumbup]nailed it![thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.