Editor: I’m appalled at the majority of people who set back and watch a few people protest that is changing our country and it’s not to the better.
Removing statues and replacing names because of past history is just not right, it’s our history for crying out loud. So it may offend a few citizens but not the majority, and I was always taught that the majority ruled, guess I was taught wrong.
How can a few people, riot, burn, destroy, steal and kill, get away with it and then our government even backs them up by giving in to them. If you or I committed a crime, we’d be locked up quickly, but these people get away with it.
Even a city mayor lets people take over part of a town and even helps them commit the crime. They even commandeer a police station! What, the cops let the rioters take over their place of work without a fight? Wow, I wonder what would happen here in Lake Havasu City if we did that?
I may have been a little biased until recently, now I’m really biased against people who demand that all statues, signs names etc be removed because they don’t like it.
Well, then let’s go one step further, I want the London Bridge removed! We fought England to get our from under their thumb and that bridge reminds of that fact, so I want it gone!
Ted Martin
Lake Havasu City
