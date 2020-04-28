Editor: According to the CDC, between 12,000 to 61,000 people die of the flu/influenza every year.
Now today we have thousands dying from the so called covid-19 virus now and no one is being listed as dying from the regular flu or influenza. I have no idea how they can test all these people before or after their dead to see if they died from the covid-19 virus or the plain flu, and how can they test them when their short of test kits? And I’m not positive if all the medical staff checking are certified for the same.
Plus now the new rumor is that the covid-19 virus escaped from a Chinese test lab. So can anyone tell me what really is going on?
And why the run on toilet paper? Does the covid-19 virus give you diarrhea? I suppose the reason for the scarcity of paper towels is to use them for back up? Got to be a lot of stupid people out there.
You’re supposed to remain at least six feet form the next person and you’re supposed to wear a mask. Many doctors say wearing a mask is of little or no value (it must be at least a N95 or better anyway).
And about the six feet distance, my wife is getting tired of sleeping on the floor at night, so this thing has got to end soon!
Ted Martin
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.