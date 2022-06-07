Editor: Sunday we bought a watermelon from Safeway hoping to have a nice sweet treat. Nope, another tasteless, green watermelon. After just one bite, I took all of it to the garbage, six bucks down the drain.
In 22 years of living here in Lake Havasu City and as of yet we have not had a decent watermelon or cantaloupe. They’ve all been green and tasteless just like the strawberries. What is it which Arizona, why can’t we be able to buy decent fruits and veggies, especially when your paying a premium for them bad ones here.
I do miss the fruit stands along the roads in my younger days where you can buy fresh fruits and veggies.
