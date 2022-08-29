Editor: Well, I see after it rained that the city’s street department is at it again. I was hoping they has some brains or at least some common sense. I was wrong.

The rain washed down dirt and small gravel ever time it rains, and what does our street department do? They bring in replacement dirt or sand, which gets washed away again in the next rain.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.