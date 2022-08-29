Editor: Well, I see after it rained that the city’s street department is at it again. I was hoping they has some brains or at least some common sense. I was wrong.
The rain washed down dirt and small gravel ever time it rains, and what does our street department do? They bring in replacement dirt or sand, which gets washed away again in the next rain.
Why, just why can’t they realize that if they replaced the area that is washed away with large rocks that they would not wash away, our tax dollars wouldn’t have to wasted money on labor and fuel.... humm, well, maybe that’s why they do it, to give them something to do as they sure don’t spend time fixing all the potholes and dips we have in town.
A lot of those are created after the street was repaired by city crews.
I believe we would have better streets here in town if they sub the repairs out to a private company who knows how to do it properly.
