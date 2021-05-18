Editor: I’m an Independent, but very often vote Republican because I am fiscally conservative. I vehemently support a strong military, and police to protect those who cannot protect themselves. As a submarine vet, I hope I never have to call the cops. But, just like the Navy and Army, I want them ready.
However, I am socially liberal. After the military, I was a member of the Stationary Engineers Union, and became shop steward. I soon started my own business, because I could negotiate my own compensation. Most citizens can’t. They need to keep their job to shelter and feed the family.
Both businesses and government are about controlling employees, minimizing their options, and only paying what they must — as is the case of Amazon, and Lake Havasu City. Both fight to keep employees from unionizing. Managers don’t care if employees are over worked and under paid, or have no toilet. Most managers wouldn’t know a leader until s/he is thumped on the head!
Our Water Works brought a manager from afar who told his staff at first meeting that he didn’t care about them and is only here for the money.
Thus, I’ll be very happy as labor enjoys a resurgence in the USA — and Arizona!
Police, fire fighters, teachers, doctors, lawyers and even commercial athletes — please, don’t call them “professionals — have unions of some sort. Everybody should have the same choice!
But one thing I’m sure of: Defined benefit pensions must go away! I spent 10 years in the Navy and left with no start on my retirement! Every employee, from waitress to governor must be required to participate in a retirement program that cannot be taken away. Soldiers and cops who do something illegal can lose their pension — that’s just wrong!
Ted Martin
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
As a former member and area steward of the CWA I strongly support unions to protect American workers from predatory employers who have no respect for their work. In a meeting I once heard a management fool say, "These people should be glad we gave them a job." I replied, "No, we should be glad they give us their labor to keep the company afloat."
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.