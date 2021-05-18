Editor: We just received our may city bill for water, sewer and trash. We have to pay $72.90 just for sewer? This is ridiculous! , Our total bill is $118.15 for water, sewer and trash. What the %&%$# is going on with the city? I wish we would have never voted the sewer in.
Our water was only $19.63. so sewer is almost four times as much. Isn't there some way to fight the crooks in city hall?
I wonder if we could get a petition where everyone could unhook from the sewer and go back to septic tanks!
Ted Martin
Lake Havasu City
