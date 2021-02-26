Editor: I see the that or local is going to waste money again like our big government. Hundreds of thousands of dollars are going to be thrown down the drain again with a wasteful bus system. The last time they tried it,hardy anyone rode them and most set in the parking lot off Mesquite while the drivers collected their big bucks for doing nothing.
If or wasteful city wants to help out the riders, why not subsidize the people who charge for rides a buck or two for each time they picked up a customer, it would be a lot cheaper for us taxpayers and then the city wouldn’t have to pay the high wages for bus drivers, useless buses, or maintenance on the buses.
Now to city wants to raise the price of water because they need more money after giving all city employees a raise late last year (didn’t ask us taxpayers), they also bought (with our money) a huge gym for the employees, heck, no wonder they want more money?
Tell the police department to issue tickets for people driving more than 5 miles an hour over the speed limit, the city coffers would be over flowing then and we wouldn’t have to cough up more money for their wasteful ways.. oh gosh, couldn’t do that, you might hurt a out of stater’s feelings, so go ahead and stick us folks who live here full time, we’re already paying though the nose for your greedy ways.
Ted Martin
Lake Havasu City
