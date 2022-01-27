Editor: Here’s a comforting thought: Biden nominates Kamala Harris for the Supreme Court. He then chooses Hillary Clinton as his new vice president. He either steps down, the 25th Amendment is used to oust him, or he is impeached. Hold on to your hats folks, Hillary becomes President by default!
Ted Pakes
Lake Havasu City
