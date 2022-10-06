Editor: I wish to express publicly my sore displeasure and dislike of how an employee of our city council as well as an employee of an independent contractor have proceeded to call its employer bigots and full of hate. Excuse them, they are inappropriate to say such things.

The following is the situation on August 19th on speak out with the local radio station at approximately 5 minutes in Terence Concannon said the citizens of Lake Havasu full of hate and bigotry. Further on September 13th at approximately 2 minutes and 55 seconds in to the city council meeting vice mayor Dolan, unearned authority, proceeded to call his employer a bigot. Excuse you vice mayor Dolan, unearned authority. Further at the city council meeting this “representative” states that he is the liaison to Go Lake Havasu.

