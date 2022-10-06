Editor: I wish to express publicly my sore displeasure and dislike of how an employee of our city council as well as an employee of an independent contractor have proceeded to call its employer bigots and full of hate. Excuse them, they are inappropriate to say such things.
The following is the situation on August 19th on speak out with the local radio station at approximately 5 minutes in Terence Concannon said the citizens of Lake Havasu full of hate and bigotry. Further on September 13th at approximately 2 minutes and 55 seconds in to the city council meeting vice mayor Dolan, unearned authority, proceeded to call his employer a bigot. Excuse you vice mayor Dolan, unearned authority. Further at the city council meeting this “representative” states that he is the liaison to Go Lake Havasu.
My question for him is for whom are you liaising, because you are obviously not liaising for your employer, the citizens of Lake Havasu.
At the very least I demand a public apology to the people of Lake Havasu from both Terence Concannon, an independent contractor and therefore an employee of Lake Havasu citizens, as well as from vice mayor Dolan, unearned authority, for this very bad behavior.
And at the most I say to them if you are not happy with your employer you should leave and find another job. Additionally, I will be attending the board of directors for Go Lake Havasu tomorrow to express my sore dislike of this situation. I will be inquiring about the recall protocol for vice mayor Dolan, unearned authority, as well as removing Terence Concannon and or Go Lake Havasu.
As a veteran and a resident of Lake Havasu City I am extremely disappointed in the actions and the verbiage of this person on City Council. He needs to be reminded that he works for us we do not work for him.
I would be more than willing to discuss this further, provide additional details anything required to get this corrected immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.