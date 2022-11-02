Editor: I wish to express publicly my sore displeasure and dislike of how an employee of our city council as well as an employee of an independent contractor have proceeded to call its employer bigots and full of hate. Excuse them, they are inappropriate to say such things.
On Aug. 19, on Speak Out (a local talk show on the radio station KNTR), at approximately 5 minutes in, Terence Concannon of Go Lake Havasu said the citizens of Lake Havasu City are full of hate and bigotry. Further, during the Sept. 13 show, at approximately 2 minutes and 55 seconds in, Vice Mayor Jim Dolan proceeded to call his employer (the voters) bigots. Excuse you, vice mayor Dolan, unearned authority. Further, at the City Council meeting, this “representative” stated that he is the liaison to Go Lake Havasu. My question for him is for whom are you liaising, because you are obviously not liaising for your employer, the citizens of Lake Havasu. At the very least I demand a public apology to the people of Lake Havasu from both Terence Concannon, an independent contractor of the city who is accountable to the Lake Havasu City citizens, as well as from Vice Mayor Dolan for this very bad behavior. And at the most I say to them if you are not happy with your employer you should leave and find another job.
