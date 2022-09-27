The federal Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 has the potential to bring consumers tens of thousands of dollars in tax incentives and discounts and nearly $2,000 a year in savings from reduced energy costs, while creating millions of new jobs over the next decade. Rewiring America has an easy-to-use online calculator to help determine how much you can get back or save on qualifying purchases.
Here’s a look at a handful of the opportunities for consumers to save money:
New electric vehicles: In 2023, the Clean Vehicle Credit for buying an electric vehicle can be taken for cars with a Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price of $55,000 or less, or SUVs, pickup trucks, or vans with an MSRP of $80,000 or less. The tax credit is capped at $7,500. Families earning more than $300,000 per year aren’t eligible. The electric vehicle must be assembled in North America and there are also manufacturing restrictions on the battery.
Used electric vehicles: Vehicle buyers will be able to get a tax credit of up to 30 percent of the cost of a used electric vehicle selling for $25,000 or less. The tax credit, called the Credit for Previously-Owned Clean Vehicles, is capped at $4,000. Families earning more than $150,000 per year aren’t eligible. Consumer Reports estimates that people who drive electric vehicles an average of 15,000 miles a year save $1,800 to $2,600 annually, due to gasoline savings and lower maintenance costs.
Electric stoves: The High-Efficiency Electric Home Rebate Act offers upfront rebates on electric stoves and induction stoves. The discounts, which start in 2023, are aimed at low- and moderate-income families. Low-income families earning less than 80 percent of the area median income can be eligible for a rebate covering 100 percent of costs, including installation. Moderate-income families earning 80 to 150 percent of the area median income can be eligible for a rebate covering 50 percent of costs, including installation. The maximum discount is $840.
Electric panels: Under the Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit, consumers can get a tax credit of 30 percent of the cost to accommodate electric vehicle charging or other new electrical appliances or products. The credit can be claimed on eligible projects every year for the next 10 years, up to $600 per year, with a few exceptions. Low- and moderate-income consumers can qualify for different upfront rebates under the High-Efficiency Electric Home Rebate Act.
Weatherization: Under the Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit, a 30 percent tax credit is available starting in 2023 for insulation, ventilation, and sealing drafts. The maximum credit per year is $1,200. Low- and moderate-income consumers can qualify for different upfront rebates under the High-Efficiency Electric Home Rebate Act. The maximum weatherization rebate is $1,600. The maximum rebate for all projects combined is $14,000.
To learn more about the above and other opportunities to save money through rooftop solar and battery storage, heat pump air conditioning/heating, heat pump water heaters, heat pump clothes dryers, and geothermal heating and cooling, please visit: https://bit.ly/3BwhMCT
Teresa Murray is the Consumer Watchdog for the Arizona PIRG Education Fund.
