Editor: I am inviting you to think differently as a community on how to better serve our community problems.
A court house in Lake Havasu City could be viewed as a community hub for criminal and life/family needs.
The question to answer is this: Is there any one who has not ever been effected by their own issues, or the issues of a family member, friend, neighbor, classmate, workmate or church member?
Maybe it’s a legal issue or maybe it’s related to mental health, suicidal thoughts or attempts, or drugs/alcohol. Most of you have, and that makes the courthouse more than a legal issue, it is a community issue.
Anyone getting into trouble usually has more than one legal issue. They can have medical, mental health, drug /alcohol and emotional issues or a combination. Instead of taking a person based on how they access a system and fragmenting care needs, let’s treat a person as a whole person, coming in one service door but maybe needing other service doors as well.
The community hub could be the place to fully evaluate and prioritize the person’s needs, all under one roof, with one comprehensive treatment plan and coordinating the care and funding for efficiency and accountability.
Havasu now has a community committee set up to look at funding needs and how to best spend these dollars.
Having a building that can be viewed and created to be a community hub will provide the opportunity to have one place, one plan, that can create new treatment programs utilizing a variety of community systems for crisis, evaluation, treatment needs, coordination of care and communication by all identified programs, making sure the funding goes to the best assessed outcome for the person /family and Lake Havasu City citizens.
