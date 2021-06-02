Editor: In response to letter Evils of Socialism by Kandi Finfrock on May 28:
With the cultists of the free market purveying their myths ever more zealously, it’s no wonder our youth are becoming biased toward social change rather than embracing the status quo. Generation Y (born between 1981 to 1994) and Gen Z (born after 1994) are trending towards a more forward-looking agenda that includes racial equality, the redistribution of material resources, climate change regulation, and equitable taxation for the rich.
The fact is that intergenerational mobility is on the decline — Gen Y/ Z will be the first generation in U.S. history not to surpass the socioeconomic status of their parents. The American dream (only available for white Americans)) reached its zenith in the 1940s through the 1970s and is generally out of reach for Gen Y and Gen Z.
In more explicit terms, most 18-34 year olds are not becoming financially independent enough to leave their parental homes much less marry and have children (which many have postponed indefinitely).
There are a number of points to consider here including lack of good-paying jobs, the burden of student debt, and the skyrocketing costs of the rental/housing market
It’s not about replacing the “free” market with socialism but envisioning alternatives to build a more humane society that improves the lives of everyone not just elites. We can only hope that our youth will no longer allow themselves to be deceived by far-right capitalist ideologues like Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell, and Dinesh D’Souza.
On the contrary, our youth just may be on the right trajectory to reduce inequality and increase democracy in their lifetime; a contrast that makes the aforementioned ideologues and their right-wing populist minions nothing less than the polar opposites.
Teri Pfeifer
Lake Havasu City
Some excellent points, Ted, and I feel the younger (18 to 45) members of our society will embrace a better nation for everyone and not just the wealthy or corporations.
If corporations are indeed "people," then they need to be taxed the same as "people."
Now I fear you will have to endure the attacks and insults from our usual suspects.
