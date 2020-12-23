Editor: The Trump administration’s response to covid-19 to pursue a herd immunity strategy is evidence that Social Darwinism is alive and well in contemporary society.
Historically, Social Darwinism was a grotesque version of Darwin’s theory of natural selection and survival of the fittest emanating from the English sociologist Herbert Spencer in the late 19th century and embraced by the U.S.
For Trump and his callous lizard-brained acolytes, in the Darwinian sense, coronavirus is just nature’s way of culling out the weak & the unfit: The elderly, those who have weakened immune systems or preexisting conditions, and, for that matter, any other at-risk populations who, to use Trump’s terms, are merely a bunch “losers and suckers.”
Never mind the scientific fact that children and healthy adults have died from covid-19, too, which could have led to a plethora of unnecessary deaths for even the fittest of the population.
As characteristic of the Darwinian struggle for existence, Trump’s goal is now the ruthless maximizing of his own self-interest. In the aftermath of a duly lost election, he is now acting in pure self-preservation mode to employ any means necessary—including lying, cheating, and even potentially physical harming others through his speculations of martial law— to get what he wants, the power of the presidency.
As each day passes it becomes even more apparent that Trump has no empathy, no conscience, and little or no ability to care about the pain and suffering of others.
Teri Pfeifer
Lake Havasu City
