Editor: While Noah Harris wrote an entertaining account of Colonel Sanders, it would have been better if he had checked his information for accuracy before releasing it. Colonel Sanders was, in fact, from Kentucky, but that is about the only accurate statement. Sanders had many odd jobs as a child to help support his family after his father died. He was operating a gas station when he began selling his chicken to travelers. This was so successful that he opened a restaurant. His title as “colonel” was honorary and given to acknowledge his success as a businessman. He was not a Confederate soldier or officer and he did not have a plantation or “plant”. He was not even born until 28 years after the civil war so there is no basis for these rumors.
Terri Green
Lake Havasu City
