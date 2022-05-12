Editor: I keep hearing local businesses are struggling to find people to hire. It appears to be a problem nationwide. I would like to point out that there is already a huge untapped and mostly ignored highly skilled workforce just waiting to go back to work!
There are literally millions of people who manage to keep a place to live, own a car that runs, know how to dress professionally or appropriately for the job, can show up on time and do not need paid maternity/paternity leave or company health care. They may not want to work 40 hours a week, but they can work 15-30.
I am talking about American retirees. Many of us would like to work some. We live on fixed incomes but in our current state of affairs, that income gets smaller by the day.
Perhaps if employers scaled a few jobs to fit older people, they would not have so many unfilled positions. Retirees already understand customer service, know how to be polite when faced with a difficult customer and can make change without a computer. It’s a win/win!
Terri Matson
Fort Mohave
(0) comments
