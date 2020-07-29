Editor: Trump is a hate-monger and a crude neo-fascist agitator who speaks in conspiracy theories, populist catchwords and dog whistles of white supremacy and white-nationalism. The right-wing paranoia of the Trumpers makes them especially vulnerable to segregationist- Alabama-Governor-George Wallace-style “law and order” appeals.
Trump’s particular brand of MAGA reactionary politics is a not-so-thinly-veiled demand for the restoration of a romanticized past under a pathetic “good ol’ days” nostalgia, a fantasy of suburban Disney Main Street USA where Blacks, Latinos, women, LGBT, and other minorities knew their place. It’s no wonder Trump fabricates threats that the Democrats want to take away their suburbs. We might recall that African Americans were systematically excluded from suburban dreams by the FHA which refused to grant them home loans.
With their blind faith in Trump’s chosen-ness, the far right is subject to his Lost Cause Southern mythologizing and the desire to preserve confederate statutes as so-called “cultural heritage.” It’s all about consciously and/or subconsciously mourning the Old South’s defeat along with its notions of racial purity. When Americans intellectually avoid complex analysis and nuanced historical deliberation, many remain vulnerable to Trump’s neo-fascist manipulation and propaganda.
While many of us struggle for emancipation against from all forms of oppression and exploitation, they long for the good ol’ days of fifties suburban white Norman Rockwell America replete with its confederate flags and statues.
Terri Pfeifer
Lake Havasu City
