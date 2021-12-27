Editor: Not a penny of my federal tax money should go to the city of Chicago. No mayor, with all due respect, you are the one that chose to eliminate over $80 million from the police budget; it was you and yours that made that decision, so I believe it should fall on you and yours to restore the funds. After all just where did the monies go? Remember mayor, bad decisions lead to bad outcomes, this was definitely one of those bad decisions. I can only hope that the voters remember this at the ballot box.
Terry Brown
Lake Havasu City
