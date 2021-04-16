Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High near 85F. Winds light and variable..
A mostly clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: April 16, 2021 @ 1:40 am
Editor: Thanks to MLB. After joining such anti American groups as the NFL, the NBA this allows me to completely skip the sports section all together. Makes my morning reading such a breeze. Thanks again
Terry Brown
Lake Havasu City
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Another beautiful day in Havasu...
As Republican lawmakers around the country push changes that will help restore int…
Apparently, no one is watching the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis …
A Senate panel voted Wednesday to give themselves and their colleagues a big increase in their allowance — and do it as soon as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.