Editor: Concerning the “bike lobby:” First of all let me state that 18 years ago I left a city that let the bike lobby have just about everything they need. Now that same city bans cars all together from those areas in downtown. To those in power that make important decisions about our streets take heed. There is an old fable about the camel sticking his nose under the tent flap to get out of the wind, eventually the tent owner is outside of the tent looking in. The bike lobby says that they just want a “little more room” to enjoy their sport or their commute. Beware of what might be next. Don’t be that tent owner.
Terry Brown
