Editor: It’s refreshing to read the letters to the editor in the Jan. 21 edition of the newspaper. So many of my fellow neighbors still believe in the truth and they have the ability to express the facts in their letters. The agenda of the left seems to be to quell any belief that is contrary to “their” way of thinking. This is wrong and should be resisted and opposed. Now that we have a new president, is he going to allow the canceling of any speech that he or his followers do not like or regard as something that will “tear down” this democracy? I was just getting used to being talked to as opposed to being talked down to using phony 50-cent words to make the speaker feel superior or the listener feel less than superior. Keep writing, Havasu. You are being heard.
Terry Brown
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.