Editor: What’s with Smith’s market charging 50 cents to get cash back? How about the ARCO station on Palo Verde Boulevard and Lake Havasu Avenue charging 35 cents to use your debit card? This is wrong. File a complaint with the AG office of consumer protection to make someone aware of it.
Terry Brown
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Terry- [thumbup]ARCO has been doing ths rip-off for years![thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.