Editor: To those who don’t like that I’ll fly my flag upside down. First of all freedom of speech means everything. The fact that some in this country decide to kneel and disrespect the flag IS freedom of speech. That does not mean I have to watch football or any other event that will show such disrespect. I have the power to ignore these people. I have no “sour grapes” about the election. Our country is in distress due to many reasons, first and foremost being a person who buys in to everything the left puts forward. Think for yourself and step away from the cool aid, the grapes in it are truly sour. International flag regs. allow for anyone to show distress in his or her country by displaying the flag upside down. It is not disrespectful but allowed and an example of freedom of speech and expression.
Terry Brown
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
