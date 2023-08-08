No accounting for taste
Editor: Delicious... whatever happened to that word in the restaurant business including here in Lake Havasu.
Thank you for reading!
No accounting for taste
Editor: Delicious... whatever happened to that word in the restaurant business including here in Lake Havasu.
The servers do a great job and I’m sure the prep people, chefs and all the rest do a great job. There seems to be one thing missing...delicious meals.
If a person pays say 50 dollars for a steak dinner they expect it to be delicious, but if they order a lesser meal, say something for a mere $16, is it not supposed to be delicious too? It seems not.
C’mon local establishments step up to the plate and bring back that word. Let’s all enjoy a delicious meal at our local restaurant.
Terry Brown
Lake Havasu City
A couple years ago, a column in The Washington Post criticized Gov. Greg Abbott fo…
In a recent editorial, Rep. Gail Griffin claims to be looking out for Arizona’s gr…
Seemingly little noticed in this season of record temperatures is a bit of good ne…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.