Editor: Documentaries, some are controversial, some are scary, all are thought provoking. I called Movies Havasu on Swanson to inquire about a new doc called “2000 Mules” and just when was it scheduled to appear. “The management has told us that this will not be shown here as we are going to remain a family friendly theater and will not get political”. Well guess what now you are political! Censoring what can be shown, no matter how “political” is wrong. I’m of the belief that the far left is behind this “non showing” matter. If so what are “they” afraid of? Facts are facts, even if you do not agree with the facts. I myself will no longer patronize this theater and I recommend you consider doing the same. Let’s not sink any further into the far left division that “they” are pushing.
Terry Brown
Lake Havasu City
