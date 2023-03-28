Editor: Neighbors should not be able to weaponize a city service to harass each other. If you believe they don’t have a permit for this project or the “right” to do this or that, why not have a conversation with that person? Please do not continue the current trend of attacking someone for things that you have no control over. Talk to each other instead of making the situation worse or causing long term “hate” for each other. Instead of hiding behind the city service that may or may not intervene for you, talk it out, what can it hurt?
Terry Brown
