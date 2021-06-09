Editor: Thank you. There are not enough words to describe how grateful we are to all of the people involved in our rescue from our dire situation in that desert canyon. Myself, Peggy and my brother Mike cannot thank all of you enough for your tremendous effort and success. To the helicopter crew who had to hike over a mile in 100+ degrees to get to us we are eternally grateful. To the Lake Havasu and Mohave County search and rescue people that came to our aid and got us the rest of the way out we are extremely grateful.
The Mohave County search and rescue that stayed in touch the entire time with Peggy on the phone and relayed our coordinates to all of these personnel, and the ambulance crew that waited for hours for us we cannot thank you enough. We are also extremely grateful to our friend Anne who initiated all of this by cell phone, took our coordinates, relayed them to the proper people involved. And last but not least to the men and women who helped us retrieve our vehicles from these very steep canyons, without them and their expertise I really don’t know what we would have done. I apologize to anyone I may have left out as my recollections may be a little foggy. This experience has re-enforced my belief that there are still great and wonderful people in this world. Thank you all again from the bottom of our hearts, Terry, Peggy and Mike.
Terry Brown
Lake Havasu City
