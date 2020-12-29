Editor: Stimulus? For who? There are approximately 100 million out of work, and $600 is all they get? Why does Jordan get $500 million, there is $250 million for Lebanon, $33 million for Venezuela for a Democracy program (whatever that is), $23 million to pay down the debt of Sudan? $10 million for the Pakistan army to recruit women? This is absurd and thoughtless on the part of Congress. Speak up and tell them this is not good enough. This should be stimulus money to the US not some foreign countries.
Terry Brown
Lake Havasu City
