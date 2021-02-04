Editor: Demand management? I am questioning the idea of paying farmers for a certain period of time to discontinue irrigating. Is this a good plan? Sure we need to have more water at our disposal but, for what is the question. If indeed the lake level goes up does that open the door up for development? We really have to look at development and ask does this help all who use the Colorado River or just a few developers? We need management of development not demand management. I ask the question specifically about Lake Havasu, why do we need to reach “built out”?.
Terry Brown
Lake Havasu City
