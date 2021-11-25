Editor: Regarding the 350 to 400 homes added to Lake Havasu. Although the idea is noble, it’s not very practical. Just where do you expect to get the water for these homes, RV park, pool and other various needs for this project.? Please reconsider as this project is not for Lake Havasu.
Terry Brown
Lake Havasu City
