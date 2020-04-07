Editor: During these trying times its nice to get a little good news. Pelosi and Schumer and other top Democrats have asked all their fellow Democrats across the country to give back any monies given them by President Trump as a gesture of goodwill and in the name of America and what it stands for, thus actually helping instead of obstructing. Great news, right? April Fools!
Terry Brown
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
The impeached liar has given no one any money - being a broke liar he has no money. The funds being distributed are taxpayer dollars paid in by those who got no huge tax breaks that the impeached president did approve.
