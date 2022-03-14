Editor: This is an open request to your readers. I have not been able to find any coverage on this comparison in the media. What makes the Ukraine invasion by Russia different than Iraq and Husseins invasion of sovereign Kuwait in 1990? Hussein had the worlds fourth largest Army, a large, advanced air force, and had done pretty much exactly what Putin is doing, and for the same reasons. History of course is somewhat different, but very similar.
In 1990, to his credit, President Bush with James Baker as I recall, and a United Nations resolution, as with Ukraine, put together a united world force of 35 coalition nations to defend Kuwait, and oust Hussein by force. Hussein was as bad as Putin, and we were still wondering about weapons of mass destruction.
Today, now after the carnage in Ukraine, the world stands by in this regard while a country of 41 million is ravaged. Hell, Ukraine is a democracy people, Kuwait was not. We have NATO representing the might of the free western world, and already a treaty mission-chartered coalition, with a GDP 50 times that of Russia’s, a stronger military, and we too have the nuclear force of the still mutually assured destruction.
We are giving aid in all capacities but is that enough. I am not a war monger, but this is not right. Putin has to go and I am not sure what that price will be. If any reader can explain to me what the difference is, and what the solutions are, I would appreciate it. God Bless the Ukrainians. This is not a liberal conservative argument, it transcends that. Thank you.
Terry Francois
Lake Havasu City`
