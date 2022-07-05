Editor: America is divided pretty evenly over abortion and the overturning of Roe v. Wade, with the latest addition to this ideological fight over a constitutional right of choice or life.
It has gone on for more than 50 years, but it was illegal for the first couple of hundred, and now will keep us divided maybe for ever. We had other great divides, the Civil War, and subsequent 13th Amendment outlawing slavery, et al. We had decades worth of divide, 100 years or more over a woman's right to vote, as no right was found in the constitution and the states voted in the 18th Amendment.
Slavery and suffrage could not be found under federalism, however, abortion is still legal in almost all states. It has only been clarified that abortion was not disallowed, or allowed in our constitution in this latest decision, and a right does not or ever existed in writing, only in the courts decision that a right to privacy covered abortion in the interpretation of due process in the 14th Amendment. As such, today, as in slavery and suffrage, there is a constitutional amendment process to make it constitutional. That is the choice, the pro-life should democratically choose.
Until then, and they will still have a state fight, state abortion laws will prevail and abortions will be available. In closing, it is a darn shame so many unwanted pregnancies are terminated at great emotional and financial cost as a last resort of birth control. Having unprotected sexual relations is very costly in so many ways, and much of abortion is easily and readily preventable.
Terry Francoise
Lake Havasu City
