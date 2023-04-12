Editor: While I am not a Trump loving letter writer, I will add this with out Fox News adjectives. I will start with the fact that when Trump was accused of an affair with Stormy Daniels, there was nothing illegal about said affair and he was a Democrat then. It is historical fact that Clinton, Kennedy, FDR, and Johnson all had sex outside of marriage in the White House. In fact, Lady Byrd caught Johnson in the act, much to the Secret Service’s embarrassment, on the couch in his office and the agents got a dressing down by the President. Then we have good old Teddy Kennedy and his taking a life on Chappawidick, and Sen. Edwards ruining his presidential campaign caught in an affair. How many trips was Clinton on flights with Epstein to his underage sex island? And of course, their was Hollywood Weinstein, one of the biggest Democrat contributors, now in jail for his actions. I could easily go on. In fact, under Wikipedia, you can look up sexual affairs with senate appointees, elected officials, and you will find over a hundred listed which include the likes of Thomas Jefferson et al. It was Whigs, Democrats and Republicans —just as it is these days. Pretty amazing, Ford, Nixon, Reagan, both Bushes, Eisenhower, all came through pretty clean. And Trump? Well that is still to be determined in his legal witch hunt. Time will tell.
Terry Francoise
