Editor: Airline travel is a national horror story. Wrong, albeit cancellations are a concern. First, 4.3 million American's killed in auto accidents is a horror story since 2011 when the last domestic commercial aviation fatalities happened outside Buffalo killing 50. Only 1 fatality since on domestic commercial airlines when a jet engine exploded and killed a passenger. In context, from the FAA as of June 15, 2022, we have 45 thousand daily flights, 16,405,000 per yr with 10 million commercial scheduled passenger flights per year. 5400 in the air at peak times. 2,900,000 passengers fly in and out of U.S. airports everyday. This does not count the other commercial operations, or freight. FedEx has on of the largest air carriers alone in the world. That is a whole another story. Chances of a fatality are now calculated at 1 in 7 million on a domestic flight. Frontier Airlines in 1970 had in their brochure you could fly 77 yrs without being killed, I read it back then. Passenger flights have doubled again since the pandemic. Airlines took pilot early retirements when the pandemic damn near put them out of business losing millions. Staff limitations today are still reeling not only at the airlines, but at the FAA facilities as the still present covid related cuts into staff as overworked air traffic controllers will attest. Bad weather also takes its toll on cancellations, everyday, every year. There was, and always will be cancellations. The editorial page is missing a wonderful story, a horror story, no. Not compared to the carnage on our roads. Air travel is one of our wonderful miracles, that works.
Terry Francoise
Lake Havasu City
