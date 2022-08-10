Editor: In his letter Aug. 9, Roger Pries outlines a good summary on the challenges facing electronic vehicles with today’s capabilities, and I agree with him. There is one subject many misunderstand though, and that is the oil and selling it to China. When the strategic oil reserve puts oil on the market, it goes to a U.S. designated seller, and they auction it off. Buyers compete for it just as if it was on eBay, and the highest bidder, by law, purchases it. This can be a wholesaler distributor and they sell it to their buyer of choice. If that is China, so be it. America does 450 billion dollars in trade with China yearly in our mercantile system. We lose in that, about 200 billion less in exports over imports. 70 to 80 percent of Walmart product comes from China, and they manufacture 29 percent of the worlds production. They obtained I believe about 5% of the oil sold though the recent auction, America got the proceeds. The only way to prevent that would have been to not put the oil on the market. It was done, as more oil on the market worldwide, helps bring prices down. However, the Biden administration’s effort had little effect, maybe pennies for a couple of weeks it is estimated. Still, for the pressure they are/were under, it was a political calculation, and not unpredictable!
Terry Francoise
