Editor: Public schools are often brought up in these letters to the editor. Herein is some statistical data gleaned from online sources. Of the 50 states, 17 of the top 25 are blue states (last election) and 8 were red. Their average salary was $62.6 thousand annually. Of the bottom 25, 16 were red and 9 were blue, and the average salary was $52.5 thousand annually.
The average salary for all states was $57.2 annually. Per salary.com, Lake Havasu’s average teacher salary is $55,502 annual, and the pay range is $46,355 to $67,670.
The rankings put Arizona schools last as follows: Total score 50th, student success 46th, school quality 50th, and California pays the 3rd highest at $83K per teacher, and they rank 44th worst. New York at 86K, and Massachusetts at 82K and 1st and 4th in highest scores in education.
Arizona, last at a total score of 51.56 compares to the best scoring state school system Massachusetts at 86.12.
This is not data intended to denigrate anyone, but further analysis of online data might be helpful in understanding such disparity. Just a community FYI.
