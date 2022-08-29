Editor: Public schools are often brought up in these letters to the editor. Herein is some statistical data gleaned from online sources. Of the 50 states, 17 of the top 25 are blue states (last election) and 8 were red. Their average salary was $62.6 thousand annually. Of the bottom 25, 16 were red and 9 were blue, and the average salary was $52.5 thousand annually.

The average salary for all states was $57.2 annually. Per salary.com, Lake Havasu’s average teacher salary is $55,502 annual, and the pay range is $46,355 to $67,670.

