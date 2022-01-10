Editor: Is the AP biased? You decide. Excerpts from an article in the New York Post, “The AP’s Progressive Bias is Out of Control,” point out that insidious bias comes in the use of language and the way journalist use terms to favor the left: “All one needs to do is read the ‘bible of American Journalism,’ the AP Stylebook,” writes Jonathan S. Tobin, editor in chief of the New York Post. “...Since its first edition, printed in 1953, it is the leading authority of grammar and style by reporters and editors.”
The stylebook’s updates for users have more influence than dictionaries, he points out.
He continues: “While it may have started out as an objective source,” ... “the Stylebook has long discarded fairness for a liberal bias,” tilting the playing field against conservatism.
The Stylebook has weighed in to re-educate Americans about the “mostly peaceful” Black Lives Matter protests that resulted in riots and looting in so many of America’s cities. Since speaking the truth paints these events in an unflattering light, the AP advised journalists to stop calling them riots and use the neutral term protest, even though they were violent. Calling the pillaging of businesses “looting” was denounced as racist. Other terms not to use? Defunding or abolishing the police, since that is considered inflamatory.
“Honest public discourse depends on calling things accurately by their right names,” Tobin writes ... “The AP Stylebook has become the eager recruit for leftist Democratic activism.”
That goes along with most social media, and mainstream media such as the NY Times, The Washington Post, and TV news operations like MSNBC. If you want a working democracy, ignore the AP stylebook and stick to truthful definitions.
Terry Francoise
Lake Havasu City
