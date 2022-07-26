Editor: With all the emphasis on the heatwaves around America, and Europe recently, I was more than surprised to read this excerpted from the Wall Street Journal yesterday.
"The exclusive focus on heat deaths is misleading. Across the world, low temperatures are much more dangerous than high ones. Half a million people die each year from heat, but more than 4.5 million die from the cold. While temmperatures will increase heat deaths, they will also decrease cold deaths. A recent Lancet study found that rising temperatures since 2000 have on net reduced the number of temperature related-deaths. Researchers concluded that by the end of the 2010's, rising temperatures globally were causing 116,000 more heat related deaths annually, but also leading to 283,000 fewer cold deaths a year."
