Editor: In a letter to the editor by Michael Pacer ("A car redesign for the new world order," March 31) he correctly describes one of America's biggest vulnerabilities in that one nuclear weapon, with the proper yield and detonated at the right altitude, would cause a catastrophic failure among America's electrical and electronics grid and all the ensuing consequences of total chaos in America.
This brought to mind a true story that happened back in 1976 when Victor Belenko flew a Mig-25 Foxbat and deserted to Japan with this feared and latest Russian jet.
As such, America and Japan were ardent in getting their hands on such a prize, and a tear-down inspection followed to consume its technology and engineering.
When it came to the electronics, we were a bit puzzled, in lieu of transistors which had revolutionized most all new electronics, it had small test tubes.
It was in fact, nuvistors, a small metal encased like test tube that are manufactured in a vacuum environment.
It was at first puzzling to the inspection team on why such an obsolete technology was being utilized, until, they found out, oh God, they were radiation hardened and not nearly as susceptible to the exposure to and from the radiation of a nuclear device.
As Russia was making great strides in the Space Race, and manufacturing great fighter jets, it was a very formidable concern to our security.
Michael Pacer's concerns are quite legitimate. I am not sure America has prepared for this potential disaster beyond a recognition that it is possible.
