Editor: In a recent letter to the editor, “On Trump’s Watch”, Ron Lee states he was taught that the ultimate responsibility lies at the top, therefore, Trump is responsible for the chaos and rioting conditions presently going on in America for the past three months. And in that context, President Bush (43) would be responsible for Sept. 11. I think President Bush assumed that mantle, fair or unfair. What Mr. Lee should also have been taught is there is a difference in responsibility which can be assigned, and accountability, which can be measured. In the multiple cases of rioting, looting, attempted murder, et al happening in Democrat-controlled states by governors, and Democrat mayors, the accountability starts with the governor of each of these as defined by the sovereignty of federalism established by the founders in the 10th Amendment. It is the governors who have the responsibility, and accountability, for law and order within their governance. They took an oath to control the law and order, to be responsible for their department of law enforcement, their department of justice, their state national guard, and other assets to protect the property and people within their jurisdictions by law. The President of the United States has very limited authority to interfere without request by law of those governors and mayors.
The national guard is under the auspices of each state governor, and cannot be sent in by the president except under very few circumstances. And, as he states and requests daily, he asks why these Democrat-controlled states will not ask for his help to federalize the national guard such as past presidents have done to quell uprisings at civil rights events in the south in the past.
Unless the riots are declared an insurrection, he will not arbitrarily entertain the insurrection act or establish military law. Living up to his responsibility, he did bring in federal agents to stop the attempted murder, (yes burning a federal building with federal employees inside is attempted murder and not a peaceful protest), in Portland, and that action stopped those perpetrators very successfully and very quickly. As a federal responsibility, he had the authority to protect persons and property, and he did so quite effectively.
And if those mayors and governors wanted to stop the burning of their cities, stop the mayhem, rioting, looting, beatings, and other that is so prevalent now, they have to step up, utilize the assets they have, or ask the President for help. To date, they are all feckless in their role as defenders of life and property. Does Trump take responsibility? I think so. He is waiting for the governors to ask the federal government for intervention and will demonstrate in my opinion, where the buck stops, so to speak, really professionally.
Terry Francoise
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.