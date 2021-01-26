Editor: In following the letters on the recent election, it is astonishing that it is all pro Trump and hate Trump. I voted Republican, and that included a vote for Trump.
It was really not so much a vote for Trump per se, but it certainly was a vote for the Republican platform, and a vote against the Democratic socialist platform which includes pro-choice abortion on demand, open borders, tax increases, and Medicare for all which will change employee health insurance for 150 million Americans and implement full socialized health care within two years. It also includes a gutting of our defense system, re-institution of regulations, a liberal Supreme Court, lack of school choice, a massive change in our energy dependency, and so many others.
I, for one, cannot stand the progressive agenda. I stood with the police and law enforcement, the Border Patrol, the evangelicals, the military, and others who supported the Republican platform, which was best in my opinion for America.
I was concerned that there was hate for Trump manifested by four years of the worst politics I can remember. For months before the election I told my conservative friends, many who believed Trump would win in a landslide, that he had a glaring deficiency in that, “it is not what you say, but how you say it.”
I cringed at the McCain comments for example, but that would not deter me when I thought of Kamala Harris as President. Really.
Today we have a political mess due to this hatred for the man. A lot of questions still to come. However, to the Trump haters and his followers. Did they really have any other choice?
Terry Francoise
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.