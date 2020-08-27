Editor: The letters to the editor section publishes a fair view of our collective thinking and certainly much of it national political. Or as it is called, by some, our “blood sport”. Often, the big picture is quite inane as in the following scenario. We always hear that we need to unite, to come together as a whole for the country’s betterment. It is presently part of former VP Joe Bidens campaign promise to America. “I will unite us.”
OK, we have heard it from the conservative side too over the years, but this does not fly in the reality of America, especially for one issue for today’s thoughts. I ask how are you ever going to unite the pro-life and pro-choice platforms. It is almost impossible to even be a candidate as a pro-life individual on the Democratic ticket, and improbable at best. The politics of it does not have to go much further than which president gets to select the next supreme court justice in the forever battle over today’s law of the land as identified in Roe V. Wade. Privacy discovered in the 14th amendment “made from whole cloth” as it has been described. It is life versus death no matter how you define it and mankind is pretty poor so far in playing god in defining when life begins. I suspect if a two-month-old fetus was brought back from Mars, the most ardent left-wing scientist would have a pretty hard time containing oneself over not being profoundly influenced by “life”, but let us not confuse the issue here on earth.
If you truly believe we can unite, please explain to me the Kavanaugh confirmation hearings. It is only my opinion, but I feel that was among the worst treatment of an individual that I have seen in my 75 years, and rates with the similar treatment of Judge Clarence Thomas years ago.
And oh yes, we got to hear that Saint, Ted Kennedy of “Chappaquiddick Heroism” and virtuous family values excoriate and pass judgment on SCOTUS Judge Thomas, a very fine and decent man, and a black life that does matter. It is easy to go on.
In closing, if anyone that utilizes this letter platform has an answer as to how we can unite, I would like to know. And, with the media today, and the 1st amendment being torn to shreds by Twitter, Facebook and the hundreds of other instant news and false news outlets, it is only getting worse by the day. It is troubling to say, but I today believe that America will deserve what we are becoming, and for one half or the other, it will not be pretty.
Terry Francoise
Lake Havasu City
