Editor: As a public service, this letter might help with covid vaccinations. My wife and I tried for many days at six or seven locations to get an appointment here in Havasu and gave up in frustration. I was signed up with the VA, and my other medical insurance carrier too. As weeks from age 75 and with multiple underlying serious medical conditions, it was imperative to get vaccinated and my wife went to work as our priority one. She got appointments after about two hours going to Arizona Dept of Heath Service.gov, and you set up a portal that becomes Arizona Department of Health Services-patient portal. Our appointments were only a couple of days out and they were in Phoenix/Maricopa County. They are loaded with large mega drive though sites in Chander/Gilbert, ASU-Tempe, Glendale, and Goodyear and probably more. On arrival it is very organized, recruited nurses, military and police and volunteers totally staffed, large facilities, and both of our experiences took less than an hour. You need a confirmation and a date, however, as they are open 24 hours, and you arrive hours before your appointment time, it does not matter, they send you right through. You have a 15 minute wait for assurance that you do not have serious side affects. We drove 12 hours and approx 850 miles on two trips, but it is done. We made it fun too. It is a damn shame that Havasu with an average age is 54.2, and Maricopa is 36.4, and we cannot get the resources and allotments here that are so needed. It takes some computer skill, but you can do it with a bit of reading and persistence. Good luck and get your shots.
Terry Francoise
Lake Havasu City
