Editor: Letter-writer Bruce Warner questions the threat posed by human-caused climate change. It’s important to note that his position stands in stark contrast to that of the U.S. Department of Defense.
A recent Pentagon report warns that sea level rise and wildfires threaten U.S. military bases. Moreover, in its 2014 Quadrennial Defense Review, the DOD warns: “As greenhouse gas emissions increase, sea levels are rising, average global temperatures are increasing, and severe weather patterns are accelerating. These changes, coupled with other global dynamics, … will devastate homes, land and infrastructure.”
The U.S. military has expressed concern about climate change since the George W. Bush Administration, and dozens of Defense Department documents on this issue can be accessed at climateandsecurity.org.
Moreover, in its report “Catastrophe Modelling and Climate Change,” Lloyd’s of London states that the 8 inches of sea-level rise off the tip of Manhattan increased Superstorm Sandy’s surge losses by 30 percent, and that “Further increases in sea level in this region may non-linearly increase the loss potential from similar storms.”
This document also asserts that there is conclusive evidence that climate change is human-caused.
It’s important to look to independent organizations like the insurance industry and the military when evaluating the threat posed by climate change. Because they depend on scientific evidence to assess risk, they are less amenable to politicized science.
Our common values like national security and concern for our children’s future should unify Americans on this issue. I’m heartened that the bi-partisan Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act has been reintroduced in the House of Representatives. Let’s work together to find a path to slow climate change.
Terry Hansen
Hales Corners, Wisconsin
(3) comments
Daylight Saving Time started out over a century ago, in March 1918. It was officially pitched as a way to save fuel during World War I. It was also a means of luring people out into the extended daylight hours to shop, attend sporting events and spend time outdoors. Contrary to what some fools will try to tell you there are only two states that do not observe Daylight Saving Time – Arizona and Hawaii along with several U.S. Territories.
Below are 35 facts about climate change
Fact 1: The global temperature on an average has increased by 0.6 to 1 degree Celsius.
Fact 2: The United States constitutes 5% of the world population and contributes to 22% of world’s carbon emission.
Fact 3: Around 15% of the carbon released in the environment is due to deforestation and change in use of land.
Fact 4: The golden Toad is the first species to go extinct due to climate change.
Fact 5: Vehicles like cars and truck contribute to 20% of carbon emissions in the United States.
Fact 6: Air conditions and heating elements consume 50% of electricity in America.
Fact 7: Hurricanes, droughts and coral deaths are few of the natural disasters resulting from climate change.
Fact 8: Climate change enhances the spread of pests that cause life threatening diseases like dengue, malaria, Lyme disease etc.
Fact 9: The hottest years have been experienced since 1990 till 1997. The warmest years have been from 2015 - 2018.
Fact 10: The number of climate change related incidents have increase four fold between 1980 and 2018.
Fact 11: Land use change and deforestation contributes to 15% of carbon emission every year.
Fact 12: The climate change scenario was much stable before the industrial revolution and has been rapidly changing since then. Today the reality is that climate change is only going to get worse.
Fact 13: A separate budget of US$ 40 million has been allotted for climate change research since 1990.
Fact 14: Due to the greenhouse effect, the average temperature of the earth is 15 degrees rather than -18 degrees without the greenhouse effect.
Fact 15: Carbon dioxide constitutes only 3.6 % of total greenhouse gases out of which 0.12% is attributed to human activities.
Fact 16: Carbon dioxide is not the only contributing gas towards climate change. Other gases like methane and nitrous oxide are far more dangerous than carbon dioxide alone.
Fact 17: The UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is a leading body fighting against climate change.
Fact 18: The Kyoto Protocol, is an organization formed to analyze and fight against climate change.
Fact 19: According to World Food Program (WPF.org), by 2025, the number of people affected by climate change disasters could reach 500 million per year.
Fact 20: Over the last 50 years, the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere has increase by 30% due to burning of fossil fuels and greenhouse gas emissions such as carbon dioxide, nitrous oxide and other gases, trapping more heat in the lower atmosphere.
Fact 21: The rising temperatures will cause more deaths not due to natural reasons but as a result of overheating and rapid spread of deadly diseases.
Fact 22: Classic examples of climate change can be seen by the damages causes due to heavy rains and disasters like Hurricane Katrina in 2005, hurricane Sandy in 2012 and hurricane Maria in 2017.
Fact 23: Above 600000 deaths occur worldwide every year due to climate change. 95% of these deaths take place in developing countries.
Fact 24: Climate change can have serious health impacts such as heat stress, extreme cold which can cause major deaths due to heart diseases.
Fact 25: In the past two decades more than 150,000 deaths have occurred in Europe alone due to diseases caused by rising temperatures.
Fact 26: Pollen and aeroallergen high levels also lead to rising temperature. This can cause asthma which affects 300 million people worldwide.
Fact 27: Climate change is rapidly causing coastal flooding and displacement of people. Floods further cause major damages by injuring and killing people. They can even cause deadly diseases by spreading infection and vector borne diseases.
Fact 28: Due to water shortages, the transportation of water will cause it to contaminate and make it even more deadly by spreading diseases.
Fact 29: Malaria, diarrhea and malnutrition are diseases are water borne diseases that have caused more than six million deaths since 2005, one third of these deaths are in Africa.
Fact 30: Steps to reduce greenhouse gases can help save the negative health impacts. Promoting safe public transportation and active activities like walking or use public transport can help reduce carbon emissions. This can also help to cut down traffic, air pollution and thereby reducing cardiovascular diseases.
Fact 31: Various countries have taken steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This has led to positive health effects. Promoting green transportation and car pooling can help to reduce carbon emissions and improve public health.
Fact 32: Depending upon the carbon emissions, a rise in temperature from 1.1 degree up to 6.4 degree is expected by the end of this century.
Fact 33: Over the next 20 years, global warming is expected to increase by 0.2 degree per decade.
Fact 34: The effects of climate change can have a disastrous impact on our planet Earth. High temperatures, loss of wildlife species, increase in sea level, changes in rainfall patterns, heat waves, stronger storms, wildfires and shrinking of arctic ice are few of the dangerous effects of climate change.
Fact 35: According to a recent report by Oxfam, climate change could push food prices by 50-60 percent more by 2030.
The horrifying impacts of climate change are definitely a nature’s way to indicate that the worse is yet to come. Human beings can be called ‘men of wisdom’ only if we are prepared and already taking action to save the world from such terrible effects of climate change.
Source WHO
Terry, thank you for the sincere concerns here! Truth of the matter is, guys like Bruce and myself never go to bed worrying about climate change. Climate's been doing such long before we were born. We know there's nothing anyone can do about it including Superman. Hey, in a way, trying to change climate would be akin to messing with time. The government tried such and you know how that turned out! A few states have tossed that fat albatross called 'Daylight Savings Time' out the window. These days I'm more concerned about changing the way I look more than anything. How can older guys look cool having to wear stuff like snow-white slacks and blue sneakers? Suspenders as well. Why doesn't some company make a fashionable, older men's clothing selection? Maybe someone can change that!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.