Editor: I had hoped your editorial on the Capitol chaos would be a strong rebuke of Trump and his supporters. You opted, instead, for a “Charlottesville moment”; a “good people on both sides” approach. You state it is not clear that Trump is responsible. I emphatically disagree.
He and his enablers have been stoking the flames of division, building to a crescendo after a legal election he lost, and culminating in the equivalent of Trump yelling “fire” in a crowded theater.
You say the insurrectionists are not the Trump supporters you “know so well”. If that is the case, where is a statement from the Mohave County Republicans condemning the rioters?
The bulk of the Trump supporters I have encountered here are sycophants whose idea of a vigorous debate is one where they scream epithets at those in disagreement.
A MAGA hat wearer telling a Hispanic friend (born in Lake Havasu City) “We’re coming for you”. Someone scrawling the N word on a black friend’s door. A truck wrapped with the words “F… Biden” in front of the Women for Trump store.
Individuals flying the confederate flag. These are not good people. It is not hard to envision any of them storming the capitol. Have you forgotten the letters in this column written by people who allude to using their guns on Democrats in a post-Trump America? And the usual cadre of Trump supporters whose all-too-frequent letters spew ridiculous conspiracy theories? Also not hard to image these folks showing up on the steps of the US Capitol, guns in hand.
Your need to give false “perspective” on the front page while rationalizing the un-American behavior on the editorial page is enlightening; sadly, not surprising. It is said that every man has his price. Apparently, yours doesn’t stop at excusing away traitorous actions.
Terry Lahey
Lake Havasu City
