Editor: “All Lives Matter.” I used to say that, believing that it was wrong to separate lives based on color. I realize now that while it is a nice sentiment, it is really a politically correct attempt to disguise racism. All lives should matter, but all too often the people parroting the slogan are the same people associating themselves with the despicable confederate flag. It is a flag seen on a daily basis in Havasu, and whose sole premise is white lives are the only lives that matter.
Some argue that they aren’t racists because they don’t own a confederate flag, they don’t discriminate and they even have black friends! They believe all this makes them immune from the racist label. However, if you don’t at least acknowledge that minorities do not have the same level of access to quality schools, jobs and health care as white people; that they are more likely to be murdered while in police custody than white people; then you are not paying attention. Or you know and just don’t care. Either way, you are part of the problem. The reality is that all lives can’t and don’t matter until all lives matter equally.
Terry Lahey
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.